WILSON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two brothers were killed Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s restaurant in Wilson, police said.

Officers were called at 9:47 a.m. to the Hardee’s on 2313 Forest Hills Road after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash.

At the scene, investigators found that a vehicle driven by Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson, had crashed into the restaurant, leaving several customers injured.

Christopher Ruffin, 58, of Wilson, died at the scene, while his older brother, Clay Ruffin, 62, who also was hit, died after being taken to ECU Health Medical Center.

Lawrence was treated at the Wilson Medical Center and released, according to police.

The Wilson police Strategic Traffic Enforcement Patrol Unit is handling the investigation.

“At this time, officers are still investigating the incident but do not believe it to be medical or impairment related,” Wilson police said in a news release.