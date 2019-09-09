Vehicle previously reported stolen located, possibly connected to Columbus Co. homicide case

WHITEVILLE, NC (WBTW) – A vehicle previously reported stolen in Columbus County has been located and is possibly connected to a homicide case.

Deputies were called to a home in the 3000 block of New Britton Highway near Whiteville around 7:15 p.m. on September 8 for a reported larceny of a motor vehicle, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said.

Victims reported to law enforcement that two black males were operating a silver Ford Fusion and had arrived at their home asking about a vehicle that was for sale in the victims’ yard, the CCSO said. After speaking with the victims, one of the men reportedly entered the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck and allegedly drove off. The other man reportedly left in the Ford Fusion.

The suspects in this case matched the description of people involved in a triple homicide, which happened on Brittany Lane on September 7, according to the CCSO. The silver Ford Fusion reportedly matched the description of a vehicle stolen from the homicide scene, and was found on Twin Pines road and seized.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CCSO at 910-642-6551.

