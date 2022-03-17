CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A vehicle pursuit with a teen behind the wheel ended with a crash in downtown Charleston early Thursday morning.

A deputy with the Charleston County Sherriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Savannah Highway and Dobbin Road around 2:30 a.m.

The vehicle took off heading towards downtown Charleston. “The suspect vehicle later collided with another vehicle near Meeting and Huger streets,” said Andrew Knapp, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the juvenile driver ran away before a Charleston PD officer caught up with them and turned the individual over to the sheriff’s office.

The motorist in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials said the driver, 13, was released to a family member and will face charges of failure to stop for blue lights and unlawful possession of a firearm.