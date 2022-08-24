ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A military veteran who was being evicted last week in Anderson County set a building and camper on fire before shooting and killing himself, authorities said.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, Robert Michael Nason, Jr., 42, was served an eviction notice last week and had not left the property on Fields Avenue when deputies were called.

As they arrived, Nason began setting a building and box truck on fire. The coroner said Nason then barricaded himself in a small camper trailer and set it on fire before shooting himself.

Coroner Greg Shore, who ruled Nason’s death a suicide, said family members told him that Nason had served in the military for five years and was never the same again. They also said Nason was having mental health issues.

“His parents are heartbroken,” Shore said. “He has two sisters, one that lives locally and that lives out of town, but I believe that they felt comfortable having him next door as security to help them because of their age, and they’re just sad to see how his mental health situation has declined over the last six months.”

Deputies said the case remains under investigation.