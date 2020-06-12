Veterans’ Affairs National Cemeteries resume services

FILE – In this Thursday, March 28, 2019, file photo, a military bugler plays taps during a funeral at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. The Army is proposing new rules that would significantly restrict eligibility for burial at Arlington National Cemetery in an effort to preserve a dwindling number of gravesites well into the future. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

COUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The Department of Veterans’ Affairs National Cemeteries resumed committal services, including those in South Carolina.

Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Florence National Cemetery, and M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson, South Carolina all resumed services.

VA National Cemeteries said they will start calling families who were unable to hold a service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 23, services and military funeral honors were deferred but as of June 9 they resumed.

“We have been eager to resume normal operations and provide committal services and military honors that families have come to expect. We believe we have a robust set of measures in place that will allow us to conduct committal and memorial services while protecting the health and safety of Veterans, their families and our team members who serve them,” Secretary for Memorial Affairs Randy Reeves said.

During the pandemic, VA national cemeteries have remained open for visitations.

