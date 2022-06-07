COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will attend Friday’s South Carolina Democratic Party event in Columbia.

The Blue Palmetto Dinner is back in person for the first time since 2019. It typically takes place the night before the start of the South Carolina Democratic Convention.

Via SCDP

This year’s dinner will honor former Dick Riley, who served as South Carolina Governor from 1979-87 and as the U.S. Secretary of Education from 1993-2001.

Harris will speak at the dinner, which takes place just days before the state’s June 14 primary elections.

Tickets start at $150 and are available at this link.