DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Durham this Thursday.

While in Durham, the vice president will be meeting “with seniors and advocates to discuss the administration’s efforts to lower healthcare costs,” according to White House officials.

Harris is also planning to discuss the administration’s effort to lower costs with the Inflation Reduction Act.

The vice president will also be attending a fundraising event during her Durham visit.

The fundraiser, “An Evening with Kamala Harris,” is for the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund.

An invitation for the fundraising event does not disclose a specific time or location, but tickets from patron level to host level range from $10,000 to $50,000.