Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence to visit the South Carolina on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, will be in South Carolina this week.

Before heading to the Charleston area on Tuesday, Pence will meet with Governor Henry McMaster at the University of South Carolina to discusses the state’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He will also discuss safely reopening schools this fall amid the pandemic.

Pence will then be in the Lowcountry to attend an event for Rep. Nancy Mace as she campaigns for the First Congressional District seat.

Further details about the Vice President’s trip to the Charleston area have not yet been released.

Meanwhile, Second Lady Karen Pence will visit military spouse and veteran-owned Grey Ghost Bakery in Charleston. She plans to tour the bakery and join a discussion with a local Small Business Administration (SBA) Representative about how the bakery started with the help of SBA programming.

Mrs. Pence launched a campaign in September of 2018 to honor and highlight the service of military spouses while also recognizing their unique employment challenges.