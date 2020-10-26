Vice President Pence to visit SC on Tuesday

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to supporters Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fla. Battleground Florida was again a central focus of the presidential campaign Saturday as President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and former President Barack Obama all had high-profile events in the state. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting the Upstate on Tuesday, the South Carolina GOP announced Saturday.

According to a press release, Vice President Pence will be at the Donaldson Airport in Greenville to hold a rally at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 27.

Doors will be opening at 1:30 p.m. and closing at 3 p.m., the SCGOP said.

LATEST HEADLINES: