FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Survivors of the 2015 massacre at Mother Emanuel Ame Church in Charleston were in Columbia, South Carolina, on Thursday asking state senators to pass a hate crimes bill.

Polly Sheppard, a Florence resident and survivor of the massacre, said that South Carolina needs a hate crimes bill and that without one, it leaves the state vulnerable to future attacks like 2015.

The bill is named the Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crimes Act after the church’s former pastor and South Carolina Senator. He was also one of the victims of the attack.

“Time to vote. Please vote. If we can’t get these laws with the lawmakers we have now, let’s vote them out and let’s get some people who will actually work for the people of South Carolina,” Sheppard said. “That’s very important. The local election — please get out and vote.”

The bill is currently pending the decision of the Senate.