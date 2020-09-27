Victim’s family speaks out as NC man accused of killing his children’s mom appears in court

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County man appeared in court on Friday after being accused of shooting and killing the mother of his children.

Terrance Scott, 27, is charged with the murder of Jasmine Upsher, 23.

Jasmine Upsher

“I just don’t understand why. I don’t understand why would you take her from us and take her from her children?” said her mother Saundra Upsher. “It’s a struggle day by day.”

Wake County deputies say the 27-year-old shot and killed Upsher in May. Her mom said the two had recently broke up after dating for several years.

They have two kids together: A one-year-old and a four-year-old.

“They lost everything, both parents on the same day basically,” said her mother.

Deputies said Scott was driving with Upsher in Garner when he shot her. A witness said she was then either pushed or jumped from the SUV.

Terrance Scott (Wake CCBI)

“I got the phone call and I lost it,” said Saundra Upsher.

Deputies said Scott then shot himself and wrecked off the road. He’d been in the hospital up to this point.

Upsher graduated from UNC Pembroke and was a social worker in Johnston County. Her family said she was a beautiful soul who loved to help others.

“She didn’t deserve that, she really didn’t, she’s a sweetheart,” said her brother DaShawn Musgrove.

“She lives within me in my heart. I think about her all the time. There’s never a day or moment she’s not in my thoughts.”

Scott’s scheduled to be back in court next month.

He faces life in prison or the death penalty.