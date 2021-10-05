VIDEO: Bystanders confront suspects in reported carjacking in North Carolina

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – Four suspects are on the run after Holly Springs police said they were involved in a reported carjacking in late September.

The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 25 at the Holly Springs Towne Center, which is located off Highway 55 south of the NC-540 interchange.

Police said the victim was warming up their car at 100 Grand Hill Pl. when they were attacked by two male suspects and pulled from their car.

Holly Springs police said others tried to stop the carjacking and were involved in an altercation with the suspects.

The suspects tried to drive off with the victim’s car but it stalled. Four suspects left the scene in an older model, silver Lexus sedan.

Police Chief Paul Liquorie said the incident appears to be an isolated one.

“We are very fortunate that the victim had the presence of mind to take video during this incident,” Liquorie said. “I am confident, that with the public’s assistance, our detectives will be able to bring those responsible to justice.”

The victim was able to take a video of the incident and police are hoping it leads to arrests in the case.

The Holly Springs Police Department offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of any suspects involved in the case.

Callers may remain anonymous.

One suspect was wearing a black and white printed hoodie, light blue jeans and light-colored sneakers.

Another suspect was wearing a black hoodie with black shorts and white shoes.

Two other suspects were not visible on the video.

One was wearing a red shirt and red shorts and the other was wearing a red hoodie with black pants.

Please contact Detective Ottaway at (919) 567-4709 or email the tip line at HSPDtips@hollyspringsnc.gov if you have information about the case.