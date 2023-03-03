STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two students narrowly escaped being hit by a car Thursday morning in Statesville as they crossed a street to get on a school bus.
Authorities are looking for a light-colored Kia Soul with black wheels after the incident, which happened at about 6:15 a.m. on Old Mountain Road near Island Ford Road.
Iredell-Statesville Schools released a video from the incident:
In a release, a spokesperson wrote the video ‘will shake you to your core as you watch a child barely escape being hit by a car.’
Officials said that the vehicle passed two stopped cars and ran through the stop arm of the school bus. The students had to run to avoid being hit.
Iredell-Statesville Schools released the following statement:
“We want to remind our community to slow down and pay attention. Driving distracted is not worth someone’s life,” the statement said. “If you see a stopped school bus with red flashing lights and extended stop arms, this indicates the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off the bus. Drivers must stop their cars and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving before they can start driving again.”