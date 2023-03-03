STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two students narrowly escaped being hit by a car Thursday morning in Statesville as they crossed a street to get on a school bus.

Authorities are looking for a light-colored Kia Soul with black wheels after the incident, which happened at about 6:15 a.m. on Old Mountain Road near Island Ford Road.

Iredell-Statesville Schools released a video from the incident:

Officials said that the vehicle passed two stopped cars and ran through the stop arm of the school bus. The students had to run to avoid being hit.

Light-colored Kia Soul (Courtesy: Iredell-Statesville Schools)

