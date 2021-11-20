VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues 2 men after boat goes under in Georgia

SAVANNAH, GA (WCBD) – The United States Coast Guard rescued two men Friday after their boat capsized in Sapelo Sound in Georgia.

The United States Coast Guard said its Charleston sector received a call about 3:50 p.m. Friday from a man on a boat saying that his 38-foot boat was “going down fast.”

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah sent out a helicopter crew, and two men were pulled from the water shortly after 4 p.m. after crews spotted red smoke flares.

Via USCG

“The survivors had red smoke flares, which is how we ultimately spotted the two men,” co-pilot Lt. Christina Batchelder, said. “When mariners are prepared by having a registered emergency position indicating radio beacon, flares and lifejackets, the Coast Guard can respond quickly and the outcome, in this case, was two lives saved.”

The two men were taken to Hunter Army Airfield with no medical concerns. The owner of the boat is working with commercial salvage crews to recover the boat.