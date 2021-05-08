Video: Crews respond to structure fire at Boeing facility in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a Saturday afternoon structure fire at the Boeing facility in North Charleston.

According to Charleston County Dispatch, the North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) was called to the assembly building on the 5400 block of International Boulevard around noon.

A witness told News 2 that the fire appeared to be in a back hangar where planes are built.

We have reached out to Boeing and NCFD for additional details and will update this article when more information is available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.