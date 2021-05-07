VIDEO: F-1 tornado tosses small airplane at South Carolina airport

Video courtesy Fairfield County and NWS Columbia

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Video from the National Weather Service in Columbia shows the moments a tornado impacted the Fairfield County Airport.

The F-1 tornado moved past the airport Tuesday afternoon.

Tornado track – Rion, SC – National Weather Service Columbia

In the video, you can see the F-1 tornado lift several of the airplanes; it also lifted and tossed a tied-down, unmanned airplane nearly 100 yards into a nearby field.

The National Weather Service in Columbia said the F-1 tornado touched down near Rion on May 4th just before 2:30 p.m., packing 105 mph winds.

Forecasters say the tornado caused damage at the airport, snapped and uprooted many trees and caused some damage to nearby homes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

