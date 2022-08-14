WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem home being refurbished to house young adults leaving foster care went up in flames early Sunday morning, fire officials said.

Video shows crews attempting to put out the blaze about 3:15 a.m. after it had already engulfed the house on Patterson Avenue.

A person with The Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project, LLC tells FOX8 that the house was one of their homes.

Aftermath video shot by FOX8’s Brandon Talton shows the smoldering remains of the house.

The Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project representative said it was refurbishing the house that had been vacant for about 10 years and planned to use it as a shelter for six 18-year-olds who will be timing out of foster care.

The roof of the house had just been replaced and the wiring was about half finished, according to The Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project representative. There also was no power or gas service to the house.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department has yet to reveal any information on what caused the fire.