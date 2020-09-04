Video: ‘I doubt they’re going to come back;’ burglars sent running after man fires shots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – What is usually a quiet neighborhood was lit up with police lights after burglars picked the wrong house and heard gunshots that sent them running.

This all happened early Thursday morning. FOX 46 got a tip of about a massive police presence where rifles were drawn and cops were circling in the chopper.

CMPD says at least two suspects fired shots at a home after they were warned away.

Security camera video shows two men entering a storage area of a home they don’t belong in, and the man who lives there was watching.

“I look at the cameras and there’s some people in the storage area going through all my stuff,” the homeowner, who wanted to remain anonymous, told FOX 46.

The man told FOX 46 that he gave the suspects a warning and they fired back. That’s when he took matters into his own hands.

“I shot at the radiator, shot at the tires, shot in the car, and they took off on foot.”

FOX 46 was able to footage from a home off Amos Smith Road that shows the moments after the suspects fled.

Three people were seen in the second video–two of them likely the suspects in the first video–making a run for it.

Later on, CMPD came out in force with long guns, K9s and the chopper in the air. Neighbors say things like that just don’t happen in their area.

“I just can’t believe all that is happening,” a woman who lives in the area said.

Those FOX 46 spoke with did tell us there have been signs of issues before.

About a month ago, there were a series of car break-ins in the neighborhood. This time, though, it was a little more serious.

The gunshots led to shattered glass on a screen door and a big bullet hole in a car. The victim FOX 46 spoke with is one of five people at the home at the time and he says there won’t be a next time.

“I doubt they’re going to come back over here anymore,” the homeowner said.

The area is just on the county line near the Catawba River, which could be a reason the area was targeted. CMPD told FOX 46 that in previous cases, because it’s on the edge of their jurisdiction, it can sometimes bring a delay in response times.