VIDEO: Man arrested more than 40 times accused of punching woman in road rage incident, no longer in jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Shocking video shows a North Carolina woman violently assaulted following an apparent road rage incident. And the suspect was arrested but is no longer in jail.

A police report indicates that the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7. The video shows the assault victim driving a silver vehicle down I-85 with a white car following close behind. Both drivers weave in and out of traffic before exiting the highway.

The drivers then pull off into an Exxon gas station parking lot at 2519 Beatties Ford Road. It appears a confrontation ensues before the man driving the white vehicle punches the woman in the face and she falls to the ground.

According to the police report, the suspect had been involved in a motor vehicle collision and fled the scene after assaulting the victim by punching her with a closed fist.

The suspect was taken into custody that day. He has been identified as Demont Forte. He was released from jail on April 8. He’s facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, and hit-and-run.

Forte is no stranger to the police and has been involved in cases where women were harmed before. He was arrested in January 2020 for assault on a female, false imprisonment and fleeing to elude arrest. He was later arrested in September and once again charged with assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury.

Back in 2017, Forte was arrested following a SWAT standoff. At the time, he was wanted on outstanding warrants for felony breaking and entering, assault and communicating threats. He refused to come out of his house and SWAT had to force their way inside, eventually taking him into custody.

Prior to that incident, Forte had already visited the Mecklenburg County Jail — more than 40 times. His charges included numerous violent and drug-related offenses. According to CMPD, he was also arrested for murder in April 1992.