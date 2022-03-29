COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A man was arrested Monday for allegedly pouring gasoline on a police car and then setting it on fire.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the incident happened on July 31, 2020, at the Town of Pine Ridge Police Department in Lexington County.

SLED posted surveillance video online of a suspect approaching the car, pouring gasoline and setting it on fire in an effort to help solve the case. A citizen submitted a tip to Crimestoppers earlier this month.

Roland Becker (Source: Richland County Detention Center)

Roland Becker, 33, was arrested by SLED on Monday and charged with willfully and deliberately setting the Town of Pine Ridge police car on fire. In a SLED interview, he admitted to starting the fire.

Becker is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

The case will be prosecuted by South Carolina’s 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.