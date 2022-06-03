ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man stopped a thief from stealing his SUV on Tuesday at a Salvation Army in Asheboro, according to an Asheboro Police Department incident report.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on East Dixie Drive.

In the video, the SUV’s owner is seen running up to the vehicle as the thief was driving away and jumping in the window.

The man’s wife said she was inside the store when someone kept bumping into her husband to steal his keys.

She said that after her husband got inside the car, he hit the suspect in the face, put the SUV in park and pulled the keys out of the ignition.

The suspect reportedly ran from the vehicle and into the woods.

Police are still working to identify the suspect.