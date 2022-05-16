SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive fire destroyed a manufacturing plant in Spring Hope in Nash County late Saturday night and early Sunday, officials said.

The fire started about 11:30 p.m. at JHRG Manufacturing, which makes protector fabrics, including body armor, according to Spring Hope police and fire officials.

Several agencies eventually were able to control of fire, but the building was destroyed, according to Spring Hope fire officials.

Video from the scene showed flames leaping into the air along with massive smoke clouds. There were also crumbled building walls from the fire in downtown Spring Hope, which is about 8 miles northeast of Zebulon.

JRHG produces ballistic vests, body armor and protective clothing, according to McRae’s Blue Book.

The company, which was named using the initials of four people who own it, has created flak jackets for the U.S. military in the past, according to the trade magazine Practical Sailor.

There was no word of injuries. The 300 block of S. Pine Street was closed earlier Sunday, police said.

Among the protective fabrics the company makes are those used for salvage and rescue divers ropes and umbilicals, anti-chafe gear for ships, barges, protective aprons for saw operators, as well as custom-crafted textiles for industrial, military and consumer applications, Spring Hope fire officials said.