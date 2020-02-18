VIDEO: NC police officers join kids in playing basketball after noise complaint

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In the afternoon hours of February 16, the Greenville Police Department received a noise complaint on Chesterfield Court.

Upon arrival, they discovered the “noise” was children playing basketball, so the officers joined in.

Neighbor and 101.9 Kiss FM DJ Keith Combs recorded the event on his phone, which went viral.

Since the post, many people took to social media praising the officers, with hashtags like #letkidsbekids and #sorryforthenoise.

Below is a video of the basketball game between the officers and children shared by Combs.

LATEST HEADLINES: