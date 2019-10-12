VIDEO: North Carolina officer finishes 4-mile race months after he’s shot multiple times

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh policeman who was shot multiple times at close range earlier this year ran a four-mile race on Saturday.

Officer Charles Ainsworth was shot Jan. 9 and was in critical condition after the shooting, during which he was hit in the neck at least once.

Ainsworth went into surgery after the shooting, which happened at night near Schaub Drive and Teakwood Place. He spent considerable time recovering from the shooting wounds at WakeMed and was released from the hospital in late April.

On Saturday, Raleigh police shared video showing Ainsworth finishing the nOg Run Club Oktoberfest four-mile race in downtown Raleigh.

According to the Raleigh police website, Ainsworth was born and raised in Jacksonville and earned a bachelor’s in psychology from North Carolina State University.

nOg Run Club is a non-profit charity that promotes “charitable awareness among runners and walkers of all abilities in the Triangle.”

A report released by the police department a week after the shooting provided details on what transpired before and after the shooting.

The report says Senior Officer B.A. Halpin and Ainsworth responded to a 911 call and parked their vehicles “some distance away” from where the 911 caller said a suspicious vehicle was located.

The officers then approached on foot and neared the 1200 block of Teakwood Place.

At that point, Halpin saw two men who appeared to be breaking into a vehicle, the report says.

Halpin gave the suspects verbal commands to show their hands. The report says one of the suspects, Antonio Dequan Fletcher, complied.

The second suspect, Cedric Kearney, turned away from Halpin and encountered Ainsworth.

Kearney then shot Ainsworth multiple times at close range, the report says.

Kearney then fired shots at Halpin but missed.

The suspect ran from the scene as Halpin fired a service weapon at Kearney – missing the suspect, the report states.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, but only one, Kearney, 24, of Henderson, is charged with shooting Ainsworth, court documents show.