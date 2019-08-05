VIDEO: SC hospital honors Marine who missed graduation due to emergency surgery

Breaking News Alert
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A South Carolina hospital honored a Marine when he had to miss a special day due to a medical emergency.

The Marine had to leave boot camp for an emergency surgery and missed his graduation ceremony on Parris Island. The Beaufort Memorial Hospital staff heard about him missing the ceremony and decided to line the halls where he was wheeled out of recovery after the surgery. They had a speaker set up playing the Marine Corps hymn and clapped, cheered, and thanked him for his service as he was wheeled by.

“It’s wonderful,” Missy Wooten, the Marine’s mother said. “I don’t think anybody had dry eyes. We just wanted to thank them for everything they did from the emergency room. All of the staff were amazing.”

Wooten told News 3 that her son is recovering, and she is glad to be reunited with him after 13 weeks of being away.

