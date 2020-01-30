VIDEO: SC sheriff’s office looks to identify driver who hit school crossing guard

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD/WBTW) – A sheriff’s office in South Carolina is looking to identify a driver they say hit a school crossing guard.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at the Charleston Charter School for Math and Science at 7:42 a.m. on January 24.

The crossing officer “had just finished crossing some children outside” of the school and “was still in the crosswalk with her stop sign raised when a vehicle approached,” the sheriff’s office said. “The sedan accelerated toward the crossing officer, who still had the right of way, and made contact with her. Instead of stopping, the car continued to push forward despite the crossing officer’s pleas to stop, brushing her as it went by and sped away.”

Courtesy: Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office Facebook



The crossing guard received minor injuries.

The vehicle may have had paper tags at the time of the incident, so officers are relying heavily on images and video of the vehicle to identify the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCSO at 843-202-1700 or CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111.

