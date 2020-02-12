Police release photos of 2 vehicles in case of missing SC 6-year-old

UPDATE:

CAYCE, SC (WSPA/WBTW) – Police have released photos of two vehicles in the neighborhood during the time Faye Swetlik, 6, was last seen.

Investigators have yet to identify or interview the occupants, police said.

“Talking with everyone who was in #ChurchillHeights at the time Faye was last seen is an important part of our work to bring her home,” The Cayce Department of Public Safety posted in its Facebook page Wednesday night.

CAYCE, SC (WSPA) – The search for a missing 6-year-old girl in Cayce, S.C. continues today, as officials are asking anyone with information about the child’s whereabouts to come forward.

Cayce Department of Public Safety officers are searching for Faye Marie Swetlik, who went missing from Churchill Heights Neighborhood in Cayce on Monday at around 3:45 p.m.

During a news conference Wednesday at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 2003 Charleston Highway, officials stressed the need for people with surveillance video or anyone with any tips about the case to submit them to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Shortly after the news conference, City of Cayce officials released video of the 6-year-old getting off of her school bus on Monday.

Police said Swetlik is a first grader at Springdale Elementary School.

On Tuesday, Director Byron Snellgrove with Cayce Department of Public Safety, said Swetlik recently got a hair and when she was getting off the bus on Monday afternoon, she was wearing a black shirt that had the word “PEACE” on it.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 803-205-4444.

Additionally, anyone nearby with a home surveillance — such as a Ring or a Wyze device — is asked to call 803-205-4444 and to let investigators know if you have footage from Monday between 2 and 5 p.m.

Faye Marie Swetlik (Source: Cayce Department of Public Safety)

