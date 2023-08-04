CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released a video on Friday that shows its helicopter crashing near the Charleston International Airport earlier this week.

The video, taken from the Charleston International Airport, shows the helicopter in flight above the airfield grounds before crashing.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, was returning to CCSO’s Aviation Unit office at Charleston International Airport after a flight to Sumter for routine maintenance.

The helicopter began to experience a malfunction and crashed at Joint Base Charleston Tuesday afternoon.

Martray was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina after suffering non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. He was released the following day and was recovering at home.

“We applaud Lt. Martray’s bravery in handling this emergency situation, and we thank police and rescue crews for their speedy response,” the sheriff’s office said in its update Friday afternoon.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.