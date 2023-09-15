WARNING: Some may find the video in this story upsetting.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Surveillance video from inside the Al Cannon Detention Center shows the moment an inmate assaulted a detention deputy in the housing unit last month.

News 2 obtained the video through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The video shows the inmate, Kalif Ja’Corey Mungin, 19, shove Master Detention Deputy Reynolds Reeves to the ground before punching him repeatedly in the face and even stomping him in the head shortly after midnight on Aug. 4.

“The defendant did this with such force the imprint of the rubber slipper was left embedded into the victim’s head,” an affidavit read. “It was clear the defendant was attempting to permanently maim or kill the victim.”

Officials with the sheriff’s office previously said Deputy Reeves lost consciousness during the assault. He also suffered a seizure. He was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment of serious injuries and released later that day.

News 2 went to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to discuss the matter; however, they could not comment on the circumstances of the video due to the possibility of legal action surrounding this incident.

Mungin was charged with attempted murder in connection with the assault.

According to the affidavit, the inmate said in a statement that he “went overboard” and “did extra s—”.

At the time, Mungin was being held at the detention center on various charges related to a shooting that left a person injured in the Adams Run area back in November 2022.

Deputy Reeves has been with the sheriff’s office since December 2017.