GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A thief used pepper spray on an employee at a Kohl’s store in Gastonia before taking off with $80,000 worth of jewelry last week, according to police.

The incident, which was captured by the store’s surveillance cameras, happened at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the store on E. Franklin Boulevard, police said.

Investigators said the suspect entered the store, approached the jewelry counter and used a hammer to break the glass display case containing wedding rings and accessories.

The thief then use pepper spray on a store employee before fleeing the store, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.