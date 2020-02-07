Video: Trees on top of smashed cars in Upstate, other flooding, damage reported

(WSPA) – Following a series of tornado watches, warning and flooding in the Upstate, we’re seeing lots of reports of storm damage throughout our viewing area.

In Spartanburg at Crown Pointe Apartments, our Meteorologist Dan Bickford got to see the inside one of the damaged units.

Doug Bryson, the Spartanburg County Emergency Management director, is calling the Power Mill area, where the apartment complex is located, to West Main Street in downtown Spartanburg “ground zero.”

Bryson confirmed that some people were taken to the hospital by EMS with injuries, and said there are approximately 15,000 people without power in Spartanburg County.

He said there are a significant amount of trees down in the area as well.

Bryson said the county is seeing more storm damage in this weather event than when there were tornadoes in 2017.

Maj. Art Littlejohn said there are numerous reports of trees down in many neighborhoods and said officers are checking damaged homes to ensure no one is trapped inside.

