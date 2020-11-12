VIDEO: TV crew safe after section of NC bridge collapses live on-air

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It was a scary moment for FOX 46 Charlotte crew members as a bridge in Alexander County collapsed live on-air.

FOX 46’s Amber Roberts, a reporter with our sister station, was reporting on significant flooding near the Hiddenite Bridge in Alexander County when a portion of the bridge broke off and fell into the raging waters.

FOX 46’s crew was able to quickly and safely move off of the bridge.

The Carolinas continue to get hammered with heavy rain as a slow-moving cold front crosses the region.

A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect until Thursday evening for all of central North Carolina. Another 2 to 3 inches of rain is likely, but heavier amounts are possible.

An isolated storm is possible as the cold front moves through today. Areas southeast of Raleigh are under a marginal risk (5 percent chance) that any heavy showers could produce damaging wind.

A stray tornado can’t be ruled out; but remains very unlikely with the chance more toward the coast. Timing for any severe storms will be when the front moves through central North Carolina, which is midday to early afternoon.

Showers will scatter out Thursday night and it will turn cooler with lows in the 50s. Clouds will linger early Friday with a shower still possible, but skies will clear and it should become sunny Friday afternoon. With the sun, highs will reach 70.