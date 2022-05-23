DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — See you later, alligator! Officers with the Charleston Police Department made an unusual arrest over the weekend.

The officers tackled an alligator that found its way into a Daniel Island parking garage.

According to the Charleston Police Department, men and women from CPD animal control, harbor patrol, and Daniel Island patrol wrangled the lost alligator.



via Charleston Police Department

The department said the alligator was safely relocated. It is the second alligator to be relocated from Daniel Island during May.