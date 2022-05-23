DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — See you later, alligator! Officers with the Charleston Police Department made an unusual arrest over the weekend.

The officers tackled an alligator that found its way into a Daniel Island parking garage.

According to the Charleston Police Department, men and women from CPD animal control, harbor patrol, and Daniel Island patrol wrangled the lost alligator.

  • via Charleston Police Department

The department said the alligator was safely relocated. It is the second alligator to be relocated from Daniel Island during May.