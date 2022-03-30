RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In the largest economic development deal in North Carolina history, Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast will invest more than $4 billion in North Carolina as it builds a plant in Chatham County that will bring an estimated 7,500 jobs.

The average wage for a worker at the plant will be $51,000.

VinFast, a startup that began in 2017, is investing a little more than $4 billion by 2026 in the plant while planning to begin construction on the plant this year and aiming to begin production in July 2024.

“Historic and groundbreaking, not only for North Carolina but for the entire country. Today we’re continuing to secure our clean energy future and protect our planet for generations to come,” said Gov. Roy Cooper (D-North Carolina).

Ahead of the announcement, a state committee approved incentives worth more than $1.2 billion, which includes a package of tax incentives and infrastructure improvements from the state worth $854 million as well as $400 million from Chatham County.

The incentives are provided over about three decades and are contingent on VinFast fulfilling its promises on hiring and investing in the state. With the project, state officials said they estimate North Carolina’s GDP will grow by $71.6 billion.

State officials said VinFast considered 29 sites in 12 states, with the final decision coming down to the site in Chatham County and a site in Savannah, Georgia.

“Our quality of life, our reputation, all of those things play into this. Many states have similar-type incentive packages,” said Cooper.

VinFast Global CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy said as the company moved recently to manufacture electric vehicles in Vietnam, “We became one of the country’s fastest-selling automakers.”

The company will build the plant at the Triangle Innovation Point megasite in Chatham County, located near U.S. 1.

“I think actually we’re going to see even faster economic growth in North Carolina given how we performed during the pandemic,” said N.C. State University economist Mike Walden. “The post-pandemic economy is now emerging. I think it’s going to be an exciting set of developments, a lot of innovation, a lot of new kinds of jobs.”

He estimated the project could lead to the creation of an additional 10,000 so-called “downstream jobs” and add about $1 billion in economic activity to the region and state annually.

“Businesses are looking more long-run. I think the pandemic has caused them to really think about, ‘we want to locate somewhere where the long-run prospects are good.’ North Carolina is a growing state,” Walden said. “The General Assembly has pushed down the corporate income tax rate, so businesses like that.”

He said as some companies have sought to locate in the large urban counties, VinFast’s investment in Chatham County speaks to larger issues of bringing more investment to the rural parts of the state.

“That’s exactly what we need to do. We need to sort of spread out the wealth to some of these smaller counties, more rural counties. That also takes pressure off of housing prices in the core counties,” Walden said.

