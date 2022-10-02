NORFOLK, V.A. (WAVY) — An Amtrak train was stopped after it hit a tree that fell on the tracks Friday evening.

According to a spokesperson from Amtrak, the train was “temporarily disrupted” following the collision after the incident caused damage to the motor. The train was on its way to Norfolk from Washington D.C. and was stopped between Wakefield and Windsor.

Crews are currently working to bring a new motor to resume service to Norfolk. There were 106 passengers onboard the train during the collision. There were no reported injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the train including its current location.

Based on the Amtrak website, a train had departed at 2:53 p.m. Friday from Washington D.C.’s Union Station and was scheduled to arrive at 7:07 p.m. in Norfolk. As of 10:25 p.m., the train had been delayed for 4 hours and was then expected to arrive at 11:05 p.m.