Virginia Department of Health recommending people ‘self-quarantine’ after visiting Myrtle Beach

A sign in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Thursday, June 18, 2020, asks people to maintain social distancing on the beach. People are flocking to South Carolina’s beaches for vacation after being cooped up by COVID-19 for months. But the virus is taking no vacation as the state has rocketed into the top five in the country in cases divided by population. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

(WJHL/WBTW) — Officials with the Virginia Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that they are advising people to self-quarantine after visiting Myrtle Beach.

That confirmation came from Virginia Department of Health’s Dr. Molly O’Dell.

On Monday, local officials at Ballad Health urged caution ahead of a major holiday weekend where people may travel to tourist destinations like Myrtle Beach.

Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said in that release Monday, “If you choose to travel, I implore you to do so safely. Research where you are going to assess the COVID-19 risk, wear your mask and avoid large groups of people. And when you return, monitor yourself for symptoms for at least 14 days, and do everything possible to limit your exposure to others, especially high-risk individuals.”

Several counties in Ohio and West Virginia are also reporting COVID-19 cases linked back to Myrtle Beach after several groups traveled to the area and got sick.