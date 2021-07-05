Vote for SCHP as the best-looking trooper cruiser

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is competing for the title of Best Looking Cruiser in America.
The annual competition, sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers, showcases trooper vehicles from every state.
This year, SCHP is asking for your help to secure the number one spot.
Click here to view the cruisers and vote.
