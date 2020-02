CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Vice President Mike Pence will be in the Lowcountry on Thursday.

He will be speaking to the Corps of Cadets and is expected to be honored at the Citadel’s Republican Society Patriot Dinner.

Every year, the Patriot Dinner honors a national, state, or local official who embodies the selfless leadership of Nathan Hale.

WATCH LIVE: VP Mike Pence delivers remarks at Patriot Dinner (6:00 PM)