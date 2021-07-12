Walmart, Kroger now accepting eWIC carts at self-checkout

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina Women, Infant and Children (WIC) recipients can use their eWIC cards at self-checkouts at Walmart and Kroger stores.

Self-checkout can be the preferred option for those already comfortable making purchases without the assistance of a cashier. WIC participants should remember a few tips when using their eWIC cards at Kroger and Walmart self-checkout lanes:

Your eWIC card must be the first payment type used during the transaction.

There is no option for a balance inquiry. You’ll need to use a register with a cashier to ask for a balance inquiry.

For any payment method, removing an item from the transaction requires approval from a store associate.

Use the WIC mobile app to scan each WIC item to ensure you have benefits available to purchase.

“We are excited to offer our WIC participants the ability to use their cards at self-checkouts. All of our partners and the South Carolina WIC Vendor Management Unit team have worked diligently in making this happen,” said Lorraine Glover, WIC Vendor Management Unit Manager. “This newly available method for checking out should help make WIC participants’ shopping experience easier.”

Participants will be notified when new stores accept eWIC at self-checkout.

To learn more about South Carolina WIC, visit www.scdhec.gov/wic.