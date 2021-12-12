Wanted: 2 men facing robbery, kidnapping charges in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities have asked for the public’s help finding two men wanted on robbery and kidnapping charges.

Zion Britt, 22, and Tyaun Stackhouse, 21, are both charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, which has not released any other information about the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

