MISSOURI (WSPA) — A wanted fugitive believed to be in the Upstate in early May was found dead Sunday afternoon in a Missouri river.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Sherron David McCombs, of Tampa, was swimming in the Current River and began to panic. He went under the water and did not resurface.

McCombs was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

On May 6, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said McCombs was wanted out of Tampa Bay, Florida for two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree murder firearm, three counts of first-degree murder firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

Those charges stemmed from McCombs’ alleged involvement in two shootings on Nov. 21 and Jan. 3 in Tampa.