Severe drought creating dangerous conditions across the Carolinas

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It does not take much looking around to realize things across the Charlotte area are a little dry. Granted, the season calls for dry conditions, but 2021, in general, has been a little too dry.

Now, much of the Charlotte area is in a severe drought. However, the reaction to it depends on who you speak with.

“We are a minimum, six months away, and we could be much further away from any type of problem,” said Ed Cross, with Two Rivers Utilities, which handles water for the city of Gastonia.

The designation of a “severe drought,” which came Thursday, is being perceived by Cross as more of a caution, but something people need to pay attention to.

“In the spring and summer, if this condition persists, it will be a problem for all of us,” he said, adding that could include water restrictions.

“If this was happening six months earlier, we would probably already see water restrictions in place,” said Corey Davis, deputy state climatologist for the State Climate Office of North Carolina.

Davis said relief likely will not come soon, based on current projections, with a warm winter forecast.