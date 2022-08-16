The home where the deadly shooting took place. WGHP photo

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people in Durham were shot on Friday while playing with toy Nerf guns, according to a search warrant.

The warrant reviewed Tuesday by CBS 17 News said Durham Police were called shortly after 2 p.m. that day after a report of a gunshot wound at the EZ Mini Mart. When officers arrived, they learned that several people had been shot and that some of them had already left to go to the hospital.

Police found several spent shell casings on the southbound lane of North Alston Avenue and determined that several vehicles had been hit by gunfire.

Investigators saw a black 2014 Jeep Compass in the middle of the crime scene and found trails of blood near the vehicle where the victims were found. Officers also found two unused firearm rounds near the Jeep’s passenger side door and another under the trunk door.

Police also found the two Nerf guns outside the store along with an unknown white substance on the ground.

Two shooting victims told investigators at Duke Hospital that they were playing with the Nerf guns when someone drove by and started shooting.

There is no information on a suspect.