Warrant: Georgia man lied about virus during jail booking

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia man is accused of lying about having the coronavirus while being booked into jail.

News outlets report that 29-year-old Ronald Nathaniel Steward was charged with making false statements and terroristic threats on April 11th.

A Cobb County arrest warrant says the hospital at which Steward said he received treatment told a jail nurse that he wasn’t tested or treated there.

Cobb County deputies say they still quarantined Steward in a single-person cell and used protective gear around him. Court records show he was originally charged in November in connection with hitting a police officer.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

LATEST HEADLINES: