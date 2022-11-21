RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver charged in the Saturday death of a Raleigh Christmas Parade dancer was assigned to “driver improvement” in the past, and told police that he works on the safety systems of cars, according to warrants in the case.

Landen Christopher Glass, 20, of Goode, Virginia, was driving a pickup truck that was towing a parade float when the truck and float hit and then ran over a young girl in the parade Saturday morning, police said.

The 11-year-old girl died and dozens of children saw the terrifying incident near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue. Officials then canceled the parade.

The pickup truck involved was impounded. Glass was interviewed and cooperated with detectives after the incident, police said.

Warrant for Landen Christopher Glass

In 2021 in Virginia, Glass was cited for improper equipment, speeding and not having a vehicle inspection, according to records. In May 2021 he was “assigned to driver improvement,” a warrant said.

Warrants also said there were improper brakes inadequate to control the movement of the truck Saturday, and improper equipment to stop the vehicle or the brakes without having at least one operating brake maintained in good working order.

Glass, who lives with his parents, said he works on the safety systems of cars with W & M Sales and Service, the warrant said. The company appears to be an advanced driver assistance system calibration and vehicle technology firm.

Glass was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, improper equipment and unsafe movement. He was also charged with carrying a firearm, a Canik 9mm pistol, in a parade, the warrant said.

Glass was issued a $4,000 secured bond, according to arrest warrants.

The girl who died was a dancer for CC & Co. Dance Complex.

The dance troupe issued a statement Saturday asking people to “refrain from judgment regarding what happened until we know more and the authorities have finished their investigation.”

Glass was released from the Wake County Jail early Sunday morning.