Warrants: Ex-South Carolina deputy sexually assaulted woman while on duty

by: Associated Press

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a former police officer has been arrested after investigators say he forced a woman into her South Carolina home and sexually assaulted her while he was on duty.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old deputy Christopher Abercrombie was fired the day after the Oct. 29 attack while state agents investigated. Arrest warrants say Abercrombie was in uniform and armed with a gun when he forced the woman to take off her pants, held her against a table and rubbed her genitals without consent.

Abercrombie was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, burglary and other charges.

