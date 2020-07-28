Warrants issued for man wanted in connection with Lumberton shooting that left two dead

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Warrants have been issued for the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Lumberton that left two women dead.

According to police, Xavier Joseph Kenneth Green, 25, of Florence, is wanted for two counts of first degree murder after being accused of killing Kayla Kyle and Kimberly Hunt Friday in the parking lot of Family Dollar in Lumberton.

Green is 6’1″, 185 lbs with brown eyes. His South Carolina’s drivers license number is 10544915, according to police.

Anyone who knows where Green is is asked to call 911 immediately. Green is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call 910-671-3845.

