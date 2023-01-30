GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman whose three children died in a December house fire is facing felony child abuse charges, according to an arrest warrant in the case.

Brandy Sturdivant

Photo: Greensboro Police Department

Brandi Sturdivant, 28, of Greensboro, allegedly left three of her children — a 4-year-old and 1-year-old twins — at the home on Grimsley Street before it caught on fire on Dec 12. She has been charged with three counts of felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

Greensboro firefighters called to the home just off West Gate City Boulevard were told en route that there might be three children trapped inside. They found the children in a bedroom of the single-story house and pulled them out through a window, but they died at the scene.

Sturdivant was given a secured bond of $150,000.