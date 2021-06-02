Washington County teacher missing, car found in Sandersville, Ga.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The search continues for 46-year-old Tina Prince, a first grade teacher in Washington County who has been missing since Friday evening.

She was last seen with her daughter at Puebla Mexican Restaurant in Sandersville. She got a phone call, told her family goodbye and left dinner early. Her family has not seen or heard from her since.

“I know she wouldn’t run off,” Kenzie Prince said in a statement to NewsChannel 6.

“This is totally out of character for her not to be in communication with her family,” Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran adds.

Last known images of Tina Prince from the day she went missing.

Last known images of Tina Prince from the day she went missing.

Last known images of Tina Prince from the day she went missing.









Surveillance footage shows Prince drove from the restaurant to a convenience store. She then drove to a nearby Walmart parking lot where she met up with the same man who called her at dinner. Investigators believe she had an “on-again off-again relationship” with the man.

“We have identified who that person is,” Cochran says. “We’ve talked with them. This person is a male acquaintance of hers who’s cooperating in the investigation.”

“Through surveillance, it appears that it was a consensual meeting,” he adds.

Prince’s car was found Sunday morning in the Walmart parking lot, but she was nowhere to be found. Her family has been unable to get in contact her, and she has been been silent on social media.

Tony Bryant met Prince through his late wife. He tells NewsChannel 6 he was shocked to learn she disappeared.

“She was a sweet lady,” Bryant says. “I don’t understand why she disappeared like she did. She was always sweet to me.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and entire Washington County Sheriff’s Office is now working on the case. A team conducted a ground search through wooded areas Monday.

“It’s all hands on deck until we locate Ms. Prince,” Cochran says. “We concentrated on areas we knew she may have possibly been. Those are the areas we’ve searched up to this point. As far as moving ahead, we will search in any areas that possibly come up as places she could have been or could be.”

This type of case is unusual for Washington County. In his 26-year career, Cochran says this is only the second investigation of its kind in the area.

“It’s a high profile case since she’s a primary school teacher here in Washington County. To have this type of case where someone has basically fallen off the face of the earth is very rare.”

Prince is a first grade teacher at Ridge Road Elementary school. Washington County Superintendent Dr. Rickey Edmond provided the following statement to NewsChannel 6:

“The Washington County School District extends our support to Tina Prince, her family, and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been impacted by her disappearance. We remain hopeful for her safe return, and pray for comfort for family and loved ones during this time. The Washington County School District will continue collaborating with the local law enforcement agencies heading up this investigation.” Superintendent Dr. Rickey Edmond, Washington County Public Schools

Prince is 5’1” tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has burgundy hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 552-0911.