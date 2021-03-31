63 people face drug charges after South Carolina investigation

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Sixty-three people are facing drug charges in South Carolina ranging from weed to fentanyl to cocaine charges.
According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff Wednesday, 47 people are facing meth charges, 13 people are facing charges for pills, nine people are facing marijuana charges, nine people are facing crack cocaine charges, five people are facing cocaine charges, and three people are facing fentanyl charges.
The following people have been charged:
- Paul Babb has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines.
- Kerri Blanchard has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of methamphetamines.
- Sebastian Broadus has been charged with possession of contraband into a county jail.
- Austin Conner has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
- Lamont Dewberry has been charged with possession of methamphetamines and possession of marijuana.
- Adam Godfrey has been charged with possession of methamphetamines.
- Timothy Jones has been charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intention to distribute methamphetamines and trafficking methamphetamines.
- Courtney Mcatee has been charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamines.
- Carlos McJimpsey has been charged with trafficking fentanyl.
- George Olley has been charged with distributing cocaine.
- Caleb Potter has been charged with possession of methamphetamines.
- Reggie Pruitt has been charged with possession of methamphetamines.
- Brandy Ramos has been charged with distribution of methamphetamines.
- Willie Robinson has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines.
- Samuel Smith has been charged with possession of methamphetamines and possession of a Schedule II.
- Michael Spencer has been charged with distribution of methamphetamines.
- Christopher Stepp has been charged with distribution of methamphetamines.
- Dwayne Whittaker has been charged with possession of methamphetamines.
- Regina Wood has been charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule II, possession of a Schedule III, and possession of a Schedule IV.
- Kristie Zeitz has been charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II.
- Megan Abbott has been charged with possession of methamphetamines.
- Jordan Bailey has been charged with possession of methamphetamines and possession of Schedule II.
- Jerry Bragg has been charged with trafficking methamphetamines.
- Mark Bridges has been charged with manufacturing methamphetamines.
- Randall Cantrell has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines and possession of heroin.
- William Carroll has been charged with possession of a Schedule IV.
- James Gossett has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines.
- James Hatcher has been charged with possession of methamphetamines.
- Johnny Haulbrooks has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines.
- David Hooper has been charged with possession of a sawed off shotgun.
- Destini Horton has been charged with possession of heroin and two counts of possession of a Schedule IV.
- Nao Moua has been charged with possession of a weapon by a violent felon and unlawful carry of a handgun.
- Jordan Palmer has been charged with trafficking methamphetamines.
- Justin Reynolds has been charged with possession of heroin and two counts of possession of a Schedule IV.
- Ronnie Robertson has been charged with possession of methamphetamines.
- Brandy Smalley has been charged with possession of a sawed off shotgun.
- Jerome Sweeney has been charged with trafficking methamphetamines.
- Forest Taylor has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines 3rd or sub.
- Matthew Wicks has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines.
- Shelia Adams has been charged with possession of cocaine and possession of Schedule II.
- Laura Chapman has been charged with possession of methamphetamines.
- Karl Mathews has been charged with trafficking methamphetamines.
- Michael McGraw has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV.
- Davy Phean has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
- Melinda Rhyne has been charged with possession of methamphetamines and possession of a Schedule IV.
- Dennis Searcy has been charged with possession of methamphetamines 3rd offense.
- Christopher Sizemore has been charged with possession of methamphetamines.
- Jenny Xiong has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines.
- Meng Xiong has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines and possession of a Schedule IV.
- Carrie Brown has been charged with possession of methamphetamines.
- Ben Fernandez has been charged with four counts of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and distribution of crack cocaine.
- Amber Fowler has been charged with trafficking methamphetamines.
- Terry Trail has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines.
- Brandi Hand has been charged with possession of methamphetamines.
- Jordan Long has been charged with possession of methamphetamines.
- Brandon Nesbitt has been charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of methamphetamines, distribution of crack cocaine and manufacturing crack cocaine.
- Justin Peake has been charged with possession of heroin.
- Ashley Snapp has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines.
- Erin Vickery has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines.
- Christian Williams has been charged with possession of methamphetamines and possession of marijuana.
- Chavis White has been charged with distribution of marijuana.
- Kimberly Wiley has been charged with trafficking methamphetamines.