63 people face drug charges after South Carolina investigation

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Sixty-three people are facing drug charges in South Carolina ranging from weed to fentanyl to cocaine charges.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff Wednesday, 47 people are facing meth charges, 13 people are facing charges for pills, nine people are facing marijuana charges, nine people are facing crack cocaine charges, five people are facing cocaine charges, and three people are facing fentanyl charges.

The following people have been charged: